Stratford Speedway's second race meeting of the season offered and delivered plenty of action on Saturday night.

Six classes competed over the course of the evening with five of them racing for trophies which meant there were more than a few competitors who would stand on the podium at the completion of the racing.

It was however, more than just these winners that thrilled the crowd. Both the Stockcar and Superstock competitors raced within the spirit of the contact classes with a large amount of contact and use of the concrete wall during their races.

Conrad Hall managed to tip over his Minisprint as did newcomer to the class Cory Ward, but only after he spectacularly rode around the top of the wall for most of turns three and four.

Nine Streetstocks graced the track for their first hit out of the season and veteran racer John Young proved that he still has the skill and agility to compete with the younger drivers when he won the City of New Plymouth Classic after winning two races and placing second in the other.

Adam Young picked up the win in race three and finished second overall while Darron Jeffrey came home third.

Superstocks battle for track position during the King of the Mountain Champs on Saturday night. Photo/ Sue Morton.

Twenty eight Stockcars lined up for their first race of the night with Shane Hurliman taking the chequered flag.

New Zealand Champion Tyler Walker won race two and New Zealand number two, Mark Duthie won race three but it was Kyle Wilson, who was the most consistent and won the Stockcar City of New Plymouth Classic after recording a second, 13th and third. Walker claimed the second step on the podium while Steven Michielsen was third.

Superstocks raced for their King of the Mountain Champs and included Kihikihi drivers Jared Wade and Stephan Roigard in the starting line-up.

Hamish Booker had a consistent night on the track and recorded two fifth placings along with a first to win the Superstock City of New Plymouth Classic by two points from Logan Sharpe. Blair Uhlenberg was a further two points behind Sharpe in third.

New Zealand number two Minisprint driver Shane Dewar, from Palmerston North, was too quick for the rest of the field and won their City of New Plymouth Classic.

Dewar recorded a second, third and first on his way to victory lane while fellow Palmerston North racer Byron Heron was second overall. Bayley Betts was the quickest of the local drivers and placed third.

Saloon speedster from Hawke's Bay, Josh Smith took overall honours in the City of New Plymouth Classic for the Saloon class after finishing fourth, fourth and first in the three races.

New Zealand number two Cam Roigard was second overall and Jarrod MacBeth third. The night didn't go quite so well for both Mark Hinton and Thomas Korff, the pair losing their chances of victory after becoming tangled with visiting drivers in separate events.

The Youth Ministock class rounded out the race program with wins going to Corban Swan, Brayden Fale and Liam Whelan.

The next race meeting at Stratford Speedway is on Saturday November 9 and will feature the Hinton Contracting Fireworks Spectacular, King of the Mountain Stockcar Champs, Superstock Best Pairs and the Modifieds will make their first appearance of the season to race for their City of New Plymouth Classic. Gates open at 5pm and racing starts at 7pm.