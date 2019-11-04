Two Venture Taranaki projects won accolades at the Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ) Best Practise Awards, at the organisation's annual conference and Awards in Blenheim on 1 November.

Venture Taranaki received two of the 10 awards handed out to New Zealand's leading practitioners of regional and economic development, with a Best Practice Award for Primary Research for the Export Taranaki project and a Commendation for Integrated Planning for the H2 Taranaki Road map.

Export Taranaki is a Venture Taranaki initiative aimed at better understanding our

region's export landscape and using this information to better assist exporting enterprises.

"The Awards panel saw great value and timeliness in the original research undertaken by Venture Taranaki in its efforts to better understand its region's export landscape," says EDNZ Chair Pam Ford.

"In awarding Venture Taranaki the Best Practise Award for Primary Research, the panel was keen to showcase it as an initiative worthy of duplication across New Zealand."

Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland has welcomed the award, saying the project's outcome will help Taranaki exporters, and the regional economy, grow.

"There was a significant gap in usable and accurate data about our exporters and export activity. As we look to grow the value of our exports, Venture Taranaki conceived and undertook a significant project over the last year to fill this gap," Justine says.

"The research we have undertaken has provided us, and our exporters, with detailed data on regional export activity. The information is collected, collated and analysed, and presented in a graphic format to ensure it is easily utilised."

Venture Taranaki's development of the H2 Taranaki Road map – the plan for hydrogen to play a key role in the region's new energy future – also picked up a commendation in the Integrated Planning category.

"As a region, we expect the global energy landscape to change, and we want to be part of that change. The H2 Taranaki Road map is part of a plan to help ensure Taranaki's skills, experience, knowledge and infrastructure can maximise the opportunities this transition provides.

"The Road Map set out a range of initiatives that could see hydrogen developed as a viable energy source, and a number of projects have already been announced in this space," Justine says.

Over 30 entry submissions were received by peers in the industry with award winners developing and implementing campaigns which are at the forefront of inclusive growth, innovation, collaboration and research.