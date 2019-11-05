Eight New Plymouth home owners will open their Christmas-decorated homes to support Taranaki Women's Refuge.

The fundraiser is part of Deck the Rooms for Refuge and is in its 18 year.

Taranaki Women's Refuge Relationships Manager, Shona Smith, says she is excited about the variety of Christmas styles ticket holders will experience this year.

"We have a wonderful group of homeowners and supporting businesses who are passionate about Christmas and I can't wait to see their creativity come to fruition."

Advertisement

Each home is decorated with the owner's interpretation of Christmas, sharing what Christmas means to them, their special family traditions, their style and character.

People can expect everything from an alternative artistic Christmas through to Island style and traditional themes. The aim is to provide a day out where guests leave inspired and feeling festive.

There will also be stalls, entertainment and silent auctions.

"We have some amazing overnight packages, coffee every week for a year, a photography package there are definitely desirable items up for auction," Shona says.

She says Taranaki Women's Refuge appreciate the homeowners' commitment with supporting the cause.

"What an incredibly generous thing to open your home in support of women and children in our community."

Taranaki Women's Refuge is only 60 per cent government funded so they rely on fundraising and events.

"Any extra we are able to make goes right back in to services. We have been running ASPIRE, our men's programme for three and a half years now and just this year we are trialling a children's programme to help heal the hurt they have experienced through domestic violence. The more we can earn, the more we can do," Shona says.

Advertisement

New Zealand has the highest rates of domestic violence in developed countries. In the year ending March 2019 Police in Taranaki attended 3382 domestic violence incidents in the Taranaki region.

Deck the Rooms for Refuge: November 16. Tickets $35 at Footloose, Trade Aid, Martins Inglewood and Taranaki Women's Refuge Office. Online price is $37.50 at www.iticket.co.nz

The event often sells out so early purchases are recommended.