There were plenty of thrills, but luckily no spills, at the Eltham Lions trolley derby last weekend.

One of the organisers, Glenn Hansen says the day was a success, with a total of 18 trolleys entered. He says with a large crowd of spectators cheering the participants on, it was exciting to watch.

"Dalziell road is perfect for the trolley derby. The locals are really good about it and we let traffic through when we can."

He says even the weather came to the party, with plenty of sunshine on the day.

Glenn says he hopes even more people participate in the fun next year, which will be the 21st year.

Having police at the event with the speed radar was great for participants he says.

"It makes the day when the drivers can see how fast they have gone and learn a bit about the physics of racing."

Glenn says everyone walked away with a prize, thanks to sponsorship from local businesses.



Eltham Lions trolley derby speeds and placings:

Fastest speed of the day: Ariana George, 76 km/h

Fastest senior speed: Llew Eynon, 72 km/h

Fastest intermediate speed: Eltham Fire Brigade, 72 km/h

Fastest junior speed: The Gibson family, 70 km/h

Best design: Steve and Jarrad Gooch, jet plane (051)