Sentinel Homes and Hockey New Zealand are giving away tickets to an FIH Olympic Qualifier game in Stratford this week.

The prize is up for grabs to the most supportive team, classroom or group of friends who can make the best supporters sign to cheer on the Vantage Black Sticks men as they take on Korea in their last chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Signs might even end up on the big screen or TV from the matches.

The competition is for children aged 14 and under. It's up to individuals as to what they create and how they do it. Just send a photo of the complete supporter sign - and the artistic talent behind it through to Hockey NZ.

Advertisement

You can send your picture through to Hockey NZ through any of their social media channels, or by email: support@hockeynz.co.nz

Make sure you include your name, email and contact phone number.

Competition entries must be in by noon, Friday, November 1 and winners will be notified that afternoon.

Small print:

Entries and tickets valid for those 14 years and under.

Maximum of 15 children in a classroom, team or group of friends

Entries close 12pm NZT, Friday, November.1, winners notified that afternoon. If unavailable for contact within three hours, the runner-up will be notified and the prize will be transferred.

Judge's decision is final

Not redeemable for cash.