Tenders open this weekend for sections on the Council-led residential subdivision in Stratford.

"The Council-led subdivision addresses the need for housing development and facilitates growth of Stratford's population," Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke says. "It provides an opportunity to retain existing residents and attract new residents through appealing, fully serviced modern residential sections."

Construction on the subdivision commenced in February this year and Stage 1 was completed earlier this month.

The subdivision, located off Pembroke Road, will be officially opened by Council representatives and marketing agent McDonald's Real Estate Stratford on Saturday, November 2.

Advertisement

This will be the first open day for public to drive into the subdivision and explore the four new streets, with a total of 28 sections for tender.

The tender process will be over a four-week period with open days every Wednesday evening and Sunday afternoon or viewings by appointment.

At the end of tendering, any sections not sold will be made available on the open market.

■ The grand opening will be held on Saturday, November 2, noon – 2pm.

Information packs will be available at the open day and throughout the tender process.