The sound of Christmas carols might be heard back in the hill country along the Forgotten World Highway this year.

Allan and Nia Chesswas are hoping to organise some Christmas services for the Toko and Eastern Districts community.

He says there while there have been Christmas services in the community on some occasions, organised by John Mattock and the congregation of Stratford's St Andrews Church, there hasn't been anything regular.

"Since Toko church closed in 2012, people have had to travel to Stratford or further for church services, and we would like to bring the services back to the community if we can," says Allan.

Advertisement

He and Nia are hosting a public meeting on Sunday to gauge interest in the idea.

"We thought starting with services around Christmas would be a good time, and then if the interest is there, we can look to continue with church services throughout the year."

Christmas, says Allan, is the perfect time to start.

"I think everybody has some understanding of the Christmas story, and what that means from a Christian perspective, as a message of hope. It's also something a lot of people remember from their own childhood, singing Christmas carols in the community. It would be nice to reintroduce this to the area."

Everyone will be welcome, says Nia.

"Everything will be very family friendly, We want people to feel able to bring their children, to introduce them to Christmas carols and the Christmas story, to share this special time of year with their children."

Douglas Hall is available, which Nia says is great as the fenced outside area means children will be able to safely play after the service while adults can stay, chat with each other.

Nia and Allan are also considering whether a carol service or the Christmas day service might be held in Whangamomona, and whether regular services could also be held there in future.

Advertisement

Allan said when it comes to what denomination the services might be, they want to let that direction come out of the meeting.

"We love the Anglican tradition, and have good relationships and support there. But it is important to consider other traditions and preferences present in the community, and make sure there is a good fit. After all, the church is meant to be one, not split up by denominations. And in a community without a church we have the potential to really make that a reality."

Relationships between the different denominations of the Christian faith aren't unknown in the community, he points out.

"The community has had successful ventures with cooperation across denominations in the past – the Toko Community Church having been a cooperative venture between Anglicans, Presbyterians, Pentecostals and Brethren among others from the 1960s through to the 1990s."

Allan encourages anyone interested in the idea to come along to the public meeting, or give him and Nia a call if they can't make it but want to know more.

"I just think it would be great this Christmas if we could have the message and meaning of Christmas celebrated in our community."

Public meeting: Douglas Hall, Sunday, November 3, 1pm. Contact Allan and Nia for more information on 06 762 7841