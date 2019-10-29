They planned a small garage sale, but thanks to the community support offered, the garage sale has grown into a mini-market.

The fundraising team at Stratford Community Childcare Centre is delighted with the level of support offered to their fundraising plans, and is now holding a "daycare market" on November 2.

Nichola Uhl en berg, who is on the fundraising committee, says initial feedback to their planned garage sale was so positive, the idea quickly grew.

"We had local businesses offering support through raffle prizes, as well as small business owners offering to run a stall. We decided to change from it being a garage sale."

The market, which will be held at the A&P Showgrounds Hall on Flint Road, will now have a range of stalls selling everything from bibs to home fragrance products, as well as a bake sale, second hand toys and books and raffles as well as the obligatory sausage sizzle.

Four-year-old Fletcher Branson says he is looking forward to seeing what toys and books are on sale at the market.

"I hope there will be some Lego."

Nichola says a planned kids corner with games and activities on offer means the whole family can enjoy the event.

"The stalls will have a great range of items on offer and our raffle prizes are a good mix too, with stuff for mums and dads as well as children to be won."

All proceeds from the market will go to the third stage of the centre's outdoor area upgrade, says Nichola.

"Stage three is all about creating a safe outdoor area specifically for the babies and toddlers at the centre."

Nichola says the committee is grateful to everyone who has got behind the fundraising so far.

"We are lucky to have such enthusiastic and supportive people involved and thank all the family, friends and businesses who are helping us."

Daycare Market: A fundraiser for Stratford Community Childcare centre. Saturday, November 2. 9am-2pm. A$P Showgrounds Hall, Flint Road.