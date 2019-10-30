A concert will raise funds for the Stratford branch of St John.

Members of the Eltham Savage Club will be performing. Funds raised will go towards the new St John Stratford building.

Concert organiser George Worsley says the concert is the third in a series to raise funds.

"The first concert was held three years ago and the second one this year in October."

The October concert featured a performance by the Redwood's Oak Country Eltham gospel group. Members of the group include Lindsay Anita and 9-year-old Elizabeth Maindonald.

George says the concerts have been well attended.

"It will be an enjoyable afternoon."

■ Eltham Savage Club concert: November 6, 1.30pm-3.30pm. Afternoon tea provided. $5 per person. $1 raffle tickets available.