There will be bouncy castles, water slides and a treasure hunt at the Eltham Presbyterian Camp open day.

Camp director Daniel Lawn says the open day will showcase the new things happening at the camp, reflecting the new management.

"In January, the camp went under new management. We are changing things around and creating a new camp altogether."

Daniel says he wants the camp to meet the needs of the community.

Advertisement

"We want to pull the community together. With technology these days, people have become disconnected and divided. We are hoping the camp will pull the people together as they engage in fun camp activities."

■ Eltham Presbyterian Camp open day: November 2, 10am-2pm. Free event.