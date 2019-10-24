Newly elected South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon is looking forward to his first term as the district's mayor.

Prior to successfully running for mayor this year, Phil served two terms on council and was deputy mayor last term.

Phil, who with his wife Tanya, lives on the family dairy farm in Inaha, says he learned a lot from his predecessor, Ross Dunlop.

"I learnt a huge amount during my term as deputy mayor. The important things to do as a deputy mayor is to listen to the community and support the mayor."

Voters also gave their support to Phil and he received a total of 5312 votes, 3353 more than his closest rival, Craig Baylis. The third mayoral contender, Clem Coxhead, received 1062 votes.

Phil says the large number of votes gives him confidence going forward.

"It's given me a good mandate to go ahead and with the support of the councillors, implement the projects and programmes we think will benefit our communities."

While he is pleased with the number of votes he received, Phil says he would still like to see an increase in actual voter numbers.

"We are still less than 50 per cent which is disappointing as it's not the engagement we'd like to have in local government."

At South Taranaki District Council's first meeting on Thursday last week, Phil announced Councillor Rob Northcott as his choice for deputy mayor.

"I'm looking forward to working with Rob over the triennium with Rob's proven experience and diversity on Council."

Phil says he looks forward to working with all the councillors and community board members.

"I'm looking forward to working with them for three years. Each councillor brings a separate skill-sets and when they're combined, they make a really great team."

When it comes to skill sets, Phil himself is also a qualified electrician, and says he enjoys a range of activities in his free time.

"I also enjoy making things with wood and steel. I find it relaxing in my recreational time."

When it comes to serving as mayor, Phil says he has plenty of plans for the district.

"I would like to continue on with the great work that has already been started."

This includes the pathways and walkways programme, work on the small town revitalisation programme for Pātea, Waverley, Eltham, Manaia and Ōpunakē, funding for the programme in the 2031 Long Term Plan and progressing the new Library, Culture and Arts centre in Hāwera called Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga.

"I would also like work on the feasibility on a industrial/ business park and work on an innovation center to compliment the park."

"I would like to look at the possibility of developing sub-divisions in small towns so there is nice new areas for people to live in. Eltham would be a great place to start.

"We've just had the great news that Kāpiti cheese will be moving to Eltham so there will be 34 jobs available - we'll need housing. The last census read that we had a 4 per cent growth. The district is growing."

Phil says making sure the youth voice is heard is vital to the district's future.

"I want to involve youth in the future of the district. The youth voice is important as we are working towards creating a future for their district"

Phil says he is looking forward to working with the many people this role will involve.

"I'm looking forward to bringing them together, hearing their views and working as one. The catch-phrase of the district is 'South Taranaki- alive with opportunity'. I believe the district is alive with opportunity and we should be taking the opportunities as they arise."