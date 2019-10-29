The Percy Thomson Gallery is in stitches with the latest exhibition.

Stitched Treasures is the biennial exhibition for members of all Embroiderers' Guilds in the Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū region and includes some of the area's finest needlework. There also pieces by young people who have vied for awards in each of their three sections.

Embroiderers' Guilds are made up of diverse, creative and inspirational people, all with a common love of stitching.

The exhibition features a variety of embroidery techniques, both contemporary creative embroidery and traditional embroidery such as cross stitch, black-work, surface embroidery, Casalguidi, canvas work, white-work, Jacobean, Hardanger, Italian traditional and many more.

The work has been completed by Guild members in the last two years and covers a range of skill levels from 6-year-old beginners to embroiderers with advanced skills.

This regional showcase of embroidery aims to encourage embroidery in all its forms. The pieces demonstrate both innovation in design and excellence in stitching and comprise a variety of objects to view and admire.

Each piece has been judged in individual sections. There is a viewer's choice section for visitors to pick their favourite piece, not an easy task with more than 110 pieces to choice from.

During the exhibition, members of the Guild are stitching in the gallery and are happy for visitors to view and ask questions. It is always fascinating to see how a piece has been developed. Members are always keen to share their passion, and hopefully, inspire others. They can give information on where to start, times of local guild meetings and workshop opportunities.

There is a display by the national Embroidery Guild's extension group, titled Material Evidence. Each work in this exhibition is a development of the artist's creative response to the theme.

The criteria was that each work must demonstrate an affinity with the theme Material Evidence, either in its style or subject, or both. Each artist has employed their embroidery skills to extend their work into areas that are more original and conceptual.

There is also a delightful display from the New Plymouth Embroiderers' Guild who celebrated their 40th anniversary with a beautiful display by members titled Rubylicious.

Take advantage of this opportunity to bring children along. They always find the work interesting and may be keen to 'have a go'.

This popular exhibition runs through the Garden Festival and finishes on November 10.