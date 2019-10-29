There'll be no rain stopping play with an indoor football option now on offer in Stratford.

Football players of all levels will be able to play in any weather with indoor football games at Stratford's TET Stadium.

Organiser Stu Hawkless says the sessions are open to all adults.

"Everyone gets the chance to play. We have people attending who have plenty of football skills and we also have people who don't play football for a club."

Stu says between 15 and 30 players normally turn up. While the ideal number for a team is five, Stu says they change team numbers to suit who turns up on the night.

The games are played with a softer ball than used in outdoor football games, which reduces the risk of serious injury he says.

As well as the obvious benefit of getting some exercise, Stu says the social aspect of the game is also great.

"It's good for the health and it's also fun, which is part of the reason I play. It gives the community something to do."

■ Casual Indoor football: Stratford TET Stadium, Tuesday nights from 7pm. $5 per person.