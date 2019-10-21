

Two wickedly talented performers will get a chance to put a spell over Taranaki audiences.

New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS) is on the hunt for two witches and a slew of talented cast members for the upcoming Broadway musical Wicked.

Production Manager Andy Spindler says this informative meeting gives interested people a heads-up of what to audition with, and what to prepare for.

"It's the most nerve-wracking thing you can do is audition; even more than opening night," he says.

"So it's an opportunity to come and allay some of those fears."

Wicked tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two witches: Glinda - beautiful, blonde and popular; and Elphaba, who is portrayed as evil but deep down has a good heart.

Wicked, a Tony & Grammy award-winning performance, is the second longest-running show on Broadway, and Spindler says it will delightful surprise for audiences.

"We're bringing a show to town that's not hugely known and will grab people once they get in to see it," he says.

"It's one of those shows where people will come along not really knowing what to expect and be bowled over by it."

Wicked director Carolyn Murphy says the musical is a "spectacle" - one to activate audiences' minds.

"You won't be able to just sit there and it'll be something that will just gloss over," she says.

"This is actually going to make you think."

Aside from the two leading roles, NPOS is also looking for backup vocalists and about 40 people for the general ensemble.

Murphy says the cast should be aged 16 by opening night, which is 18 June, and have "the passion and ability to commit".

"We're looking for you to come along and be yourself, and show us what you've got."

Pre-auditions will be held Monday 28 October, 5.30pm, at the New Plymouth Operatic Society.

Auditions will be held 29 November to 1 December.

Tickets will go on sale before Christmas and the production will be on stage at TSB Showplace from 18 June to 11 July 2020.