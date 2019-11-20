A Stratford Primary School pupil has won the top honour for Taranaki primary school rugby players.

Dylan Kowalewski (13) was awarded the Alf Bailey Award last month.

Dylan has been playing rugby for the school, and the Stratford Eltham junior club and was selected for the Taranaki Under 13, under 60kg team this year.

He says he is surprised to win the award.

"I had no idea that I was getting the award so it was quite surprising. I feel quite proud and excited."

Dylan says he is thankful for his coaches and those who have helped him.

Stratford Primary School deputy principal, Aaron Moore says Dylan always works really hard in his sports.

"He is a natural athlete. He shows hard work pays off."

Aaron says Dylan has had many sporting achievements, including winning the 13-year-old boys Taranaki cross country 3km race and setting a Taranaki record for the 13-year-old boys 200m freestyle.

"He is a determined child on the sports field."