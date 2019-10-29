Whether it is rain or shine, people will be able to play a round of mini-putt on the soon-to-be-built 18 hole course in Inglewood.

The Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) is funding the roof for the mini-putt course.

Inglewood mini-putt Charitable Trust chair, Graham Robinson says the roof makes the facility suitable for all weather.

"It gives the community something to do on a rainy day. There is not much to do on wet days in Taranaki."

The course is expected to be completed early next year. Ground work for the course will be done before Christmas. Once the building is up, volunteers will begin building the course and kiosk.

Graham says without the course, families have to travel out of the town for things to do as a family.

"We see a need for the course as there's no activities available for families in Inglewood."

The plan for the Inglewood mini-putt course.

He says rather than having paid staff on site, the course will be staffed by volunteers from a range of community organisations with all profits going back to the organisations.

The course will have a barbecue and outside seating available as well. It will be available for private hire.

Graham says the project has had overwhelming support from Inglewood businesses, Lions, organisations and the New Plymouth District Council, with the funding from the TET gratefully received.