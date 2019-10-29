Every farmer knows No 8 wire is useful, and a speech on just how useful it can be turned out to be pretty handy for one teenager.

Ellie Kowalewski (16) won first place in the Stratford Rotary Club Stratford High School speech competition this month with a speech on the properties of No 8 Wire and its many uses.

Stratford Rotary club president Barrie Smith the judge was Doug Robinson, who has judged the competition for a number of years.

"He is extremely talented in this role and in his summing up. He likes to give each speaker advice on the finer points of speaking which will help them later in life."

Barrie says it has always been a focus for the club to help and encourage the younger generation.

"We want to help them become better educated citizens. We have done this over the last year by financially assisting 10 students."