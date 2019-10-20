David Bublitz has claimed a seat at the New Plymouth District Council table after a week of not knowing if he had made it or not.
Preliminary results released last week had shown just 10 votes between three of the candidates, with that count giving Anneka Carlson and Phil Quinney a seat while David Bublitz was out.
With special votes now counted, that result has changed, giving David a seat, and moving Phil out.
It was a tight race in South Taranaki as well, with Celine Filbee holding onto her seat by five votes ahead of Raquel Cleaver.
Stratford's vote counts had large enough differences for no change to results from preliminary results to the final ones, although the special vote count did move Grant Boyde back into the top polling position for the rural ward. He ended up with 894 votes, just two ahead of newcomer Amanda Harris.
Final Vote Count for Stratford District Council elections:
Mayor:
Elected - Neil Volzke: 2,271
Graham Kelly: 737
Rawinia Henderson: 332
Rural Ward:
Elected - Grant Boyde: 894
Elected - Amanda Harris: 892
Elected - Rick Coplestone: 791
Elected - Vaughan Jones: 499
Nicole McDonald: 475
Graham Kelly: 399
Stephen Dravitski: 295
Urban Ward:
Elected - Jono Erwood: 1490
Elected - Gloria Webby: 1353
Elected - Alan Jamieson: 1300
Elected - John Sandford: 1164
Elected - Peter Dalziel: 1088
Elected - Min McKay: 879
Rawinia Henderson: 682
Mathew Watt: 566
Christopher James: 404
Laurie Gooch: 356
John Gray: 305
Tony Milham: 331
Ivan Toopi: 242