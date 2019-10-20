David Bublitz has claimed a seat at the New Plymouth District Council table after a week of not knowing if he had made it or not.

Preliminary results released last week had shown just 10 votes between three of the candidates, with that count giving Anneka Carlson and Phil Quinney a seat while David Bublitz was out.

With special votes now counted, that result has changed, giving David a seat, and moving Phil out.

It was a tight race in South Taranaki as well, with Celine Filbee holding onto her seat by five votes ahead of Raquel Cleaver.

Stratford's vote counts had large enough differences for no change to results from preliminary results to the final ones, although the special vote count did move Grant Boyde back into the top polling position for the rural ward. He ended up with 894 votes, just two ahead of newcomer Amanda Harris.

Final Vote Count for Stratford District Council elections:

Mayor:

Elected - Neil Volzke: 2,271

Graham Kelly: 737

Rawinia Henderson: 332

Rural Ward:

Elected - Grant Boyde: 894

Elected - Amanda Harris: 892

Elected - Rick Coplestone: 791

Elected - Vaughan Jones: 499

Nicole McDonald: 475

Graham Kelly: 399

Stephen Dravitski: 295

Urban Ward:

Elected - Jono Erwood: 1490

Elected - Gloria Webby: 1353

Elected - Alan Jamieson: 1300

Elected - John Sandford: 1164

Elected - Peter Dalziel: 1088

Elected - Min McKay: 879

Rawinia Henderson: 682

Mathew Watt: 566

Christopher James: 404

Laurie Gooch: 356

John Gray: 305

Tony Milham: 331

Ivan Toopi: 242