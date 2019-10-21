This weekend the annual Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete will take place in the grounds of Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls in Stratford.

For the sixth year the Taranaki Dio PTA (formerly St Mary's) is hosting the fete.

With over 100 stall sites of arts and crafts plus food, stalls will be inside the gym and outside on the field, giving shoppers plenty of things to see, try and buy on the day.

Every year, the PTA choose a local community organisation to receive a free stall site sponsored by the PTA. In previous years this has been Lions, Team Hope, The Hospice Knitters and the Rotokare Trust.

This year Kai Kitchen is the recipient. The PTA selected Kai Kitchen to recognise the work the group does in the community providing school lunches to children. At the fete the Kai Kitchen team will be selling Christmas stockings and Hero cards (lunch donations).

Under the Mountain Fete: Saturday, October 26. 10am - 3pm. Gold coin entry appreciated.