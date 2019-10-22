A Cat in a Hat and maybe some Green Eggs and Ham will be at a Dr Seuss-themed light party.

The Mountain View Vineyard Church is holding the light party as a friendly alternative to Halloween.

Xavyer Wilson (9), says he is looking forward to the party and that he has already prepped his costume.

This year is the 15th year the event has been held. The party will have games, a sausage sizzle and prizes for the Dr. Seuss themed costumes.

■ Mountain View Vineyard Church light party: October 31, War Memorial Centre 6pm. Gold coin entry.