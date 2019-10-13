Plenty of goodie bags have been filling up with lots of treats, in readiness for the New Plymouth Women's Lifestyle Expo at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth this weekend.

Renee Murray from NZME Events, organiser of the expo, says the goodie bags have become famous with expo visitors who love a bargain.

"As always, the bags this year are a mystery bag including a mascara, a Glow Lab Facial Oil, fashion scarf and much more. Priced at only $20, these bags are sure to be a hit with Expo visitors. Only while stocks last inside the show"

She says the goodie bags do sell out so it is a case of get in quick or miss out.

While the goodie bags are always popular, Renee says another popular feature of the expo is the Taste Zone.

"Visitors can sample goods from dumplings and artisan bread to gourmet spice blends and much more."

Brides to be have an extra reason to attend the show this year, says Renee.

"This year we also have Etcetera Bridal coming to the show with a huge bridal gown sale upstairs at the show."

Makeup fans are likely to be pleased that Wet N Wild Cosmetics will visit for the first time. Renee says they will have a special Expo Gift bag of $75 worth of cosmetics for $25.

Renee says this is the third year the expo has come to New Plymouth since NZME took over the show.

"The show has been running for around 20 years - the original owners used to bring the show to New Plymouth but stopped around 15 years ago. When NZME purchased the shows they decided to reinstate the New Plymouth one in 2017."

With around 130 companies involved, the show brings something for every woman, says Renee.

The New Plymouth Women's Lifestyle Expo: TSB Stadium, New Plymouth. Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20. 10am-5pm each day.