New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) has been busting a move to get more votes with a ballot box at the Zeal Great Skate at East End Skate Park yesterday.

Time is running out for residents to "Give A S**T And Vote" with just two and a half days to go before voting closes to decide who sits around the next NPDC governance table.

The Great Skate was a chance to reach younger voters at the event organised by youth group Zeal, which featured skating contests, entertainment and food.

NPDC External Relations Manager Jacqueline Baker said it was great to talk to skateboarders and scooter riders about the election.

"There was a lot of switched-on people who care about their community at the event so it was good to spread the word about the election with time running out to vote," says Ms Baker.

"East End Skate Park wouldn't be there without a collaboration between skaters, youth, the public and NPDC, which shows why voting is important for everyone in our community."

Residents can drop their vote at the TSB Showplace, TSB Stadium, Ōakura Library, the Mobile Library, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Puke Ariki until noon this Friday, October 11.

Ballot boxes are also at the Civic Centre and the Bell Block, Waitara and Inglewood Library and Service Centres until noon on Saturday, October 12.

NPDC is holding another Drive-Thru voting booth on Saturday from 9am until noon where residents can drop their votes on Liardet Street, outside the Civic Centre.