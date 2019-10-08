Stratford District councillors have met for their last meeting before results from the local elections are in.

With two of the current 10 councillors having chosen not to seek re-election, there will be some fresh faces at the next Council meeting to take place this month.

Councillor Keryn Walsh has chosen not to stand again, after serving one term as a rural councillor, while urban councillor Kelvin Squire is standing down after serving four consecutive terms.

District mayor Neil Volzke acknowledged the work and commitment of Keryn and Kelvin during their time on Council.

In the District Mayor's monthly report in the agenda, Neil said Kelvin always made excellent contributions to debates at the meetings.

"He, and his red book full of questions and notes, will be notably missed at the Council table."

A formal farewell for both Keryn and Kelvin will take place later in the year, said Neil.

Neil had praise for all current councillors, adding that with five new councillors elected in 2016, the past three years had been a steep learning curve for them, and he thanked everyone for their commitment and work.

Neil wished all incumbents seeking re-election all the best as voting draws to a close in a few days time.

Neil himself is facing competition for the top seat this year, with rural councillor Graham Kelly and newcomer Rawinia Henderson both seeking the mayoral chains as well.

The mayor also thanked Council staff for their work over the past three years.

"I also thank our staff, directors and especially our Chief Executive who has guided us through some not only testy situations at times, but also through issues which allow elected members to challenge recommendations and, in turn, have confidence that we have received high quality professional advice."

Reflecting on the last three years, Neil identified three highlights.

He said the decision to build a new swimming pool stood out, as did the decision to go ahead with the Council-led subdivision. Another was the decision made by councillors to send the region's waste to the privately-owned Bonny Glen landfill near Marton, instead of the site in Eltham.

Voting in the local elections closes at noon this Saturday. Voters are now advised to drop their voting papers in to their local council office.

As of yesterday, 28.27 per cent of eligible voters in the Stratford District had voted.