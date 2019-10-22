Instead of plastic bags, youngsters used shower curtains to make poi during the Stratford District Council school holiday programme.

In one of the many activities on offer during the holidays, children listened to a story before making the poi.

Librarian Kate Fairhurst read The Girls in the Kapa Haka by Angie Belcher before showing the group how to make poi.

Kate says making poi is a fun activity for children to experience.

Following the ban on plastic bags in July this year, Kate says shower curtains were used as an alternative.

"The shower curtains make a similar sound."

Isla Furniss (8) says this was her first time making poi.

"They're really fun to make."

Isla says she also attended the Make a Scarecrow event.

"The School Holiday programme is really fun. I get to do fun things in the holidays and learn how to make things that I haven't made before."