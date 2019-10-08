

New Plymouth District Council is bringing the boogie to the TSB Bowl of Brooklands with A Summer's Day Disco in January.

The Summer at the Bowl concert will take place on Saturday, January 11 and features KC and the Sunshine Band, Earth Wind and Fire Experience featuring Al McKay, Boney M and The Australian Bee Gees Show.

NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner says the concert will have a party atmosphere as the Bowl becomes a Boogie Wonderland.

"Rumours about disco's death have been greatly exaggerated and these iconic bands will get everyone up and dancing. There will be so many great songs for people to groove to from Get Down Tonight to Daddy Cool to Staying Alive – it's going to be an awesome night."

Advertisement

Teresa says it isn't the only event hosted at the Bowl this summer.

"Our Venues team works hard to bring a wide range of acts to our district and it's going to be another great Summer at the Bowl with A Summer's Day Disco on January 11 and Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals on February 21."

KC and the Sunshine Band chart-topping hits include That's The Way (I Like It), (Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty and Get Down Tonight while the Earth Wind and Fire Experience featuring legendary guitarist Al McKay will perform hits including Let's Groove, September, Shining Star and Boogie Wonderland.

With original member Maizie Williams, Boney M has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and topped the charts with Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Sunny, Rasputin and RRivers of Babylon. With more than 20 years performing 6000 shows in 50 countries around the world, The Australian Bee Gees Show has performed to more than one million fans. They will be performing the Bee Gees' biggest hits including Staying Alive, You Should be Dancing and Jive Talkin'.

A Summer's Day Disco is presented by Neptune Entertainment and The Breeze. Tickets go on sale at 7.00pm Wednesday October 16 from www.neptuneentertainment.co.nz or from ticketek.co.nz

A limited number of discounted earlybird tickets will be available online on Tuesday 15 October from 7pm for 24 hours for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates by 7pm on Tuesday 17 September. Anyone who hasn't yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz