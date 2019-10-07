A popular takeaway shop in Stratford has been left cleaning up a mess after a motorcyclist crashed into the shop window this morning.

KY Fast Food on Broadway was open for the lunch crowd when the incident happened. Shop manager Chris Feng says none of the staff were near the window at the time.

"I heard a big loud bang, and came out to see what had happened. I saw the window was smashed. People told me a motorbike had hit a car, then the powerbox outside and then our window."

Despite the broken window, the takeaway shop remained open for business.

A police spokesperson says police were called to an incident at 11.50am , where a motorbike rider had crashed into a car and the shop window. They confirmed the rider had also hit the power box on the side of the road.

A witness to the incident says she was in a business close by when she saw a motorbike "peeling up the footpath" before she heard the crash.

Chris says while he doesn't often see motorbikes on the pavement near the business, he has seen it on occasion.

"Not often, but sometimes we see them riding along the pavement. It's not good."

The police spokesperson was unable to confirm more details on the incident, or if the rider would be facing charges.

A St John spokesperson says two units responded to the incident, and an ambulance was transporting one patient with minor injuries.

At KY, customers were still being served, while local tradies repaired the smashed window.

Chris says he understands the rider did not have insurance.

"So we will have to pay to have the glass replaced. We are lucky we could get someone reliable in so quickly to do it."

Police have removed the bike from the scene.