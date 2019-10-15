To celebrate their seventh birthday, St Andrew's op-shop in Stratford gave seven barbecues to seven schools.

Shop worker Penny Gavan says the barbecues were gifted to Avon, Midhirst, Ngaere, Stratford Primary, Pembroke, St Joseph's Stratford and Toko schools.

"The barbecues will help the schools fundraise. It's a way to help the school but also for the schools to help themselves with fundraising."

Penny says the barbecues were bought from the Hāwera Warehouse, and not only did the Warehouse deliver them, they made sure they were already built to save the schools the effort.

Advertisement

"We're grateful for the thought and effort put in by the Hāwera Warehouse team."

Pembroke School administrator, Amanda Cavey says the school is grateful for the barbecues.

"We're very lucky. We were in desperate need of a barbecue."

St Andrew's Presbyterian minister, John Mattock says the barbecues provide good opportunities for the schools as they can use them to fundraise and cater at their events.

"The biggest thing for the op-shop is to help people. It's all local. The things given to the op-shop goes to those in need.

"The money received goes to kids who need it. All money from the op-shop goes straight into the community."