'May every child walk with pride' is the motto of the Lions Club New Zealand Child Mobility Foundation.

Taranaki residents can do their bit to help children walk with pride by participating in this month's Walk for Kids event.

The event, organised by South Taranaki Lions Clubs (Waverley, Pātea, Mania Normanby and Hāwera Mount View), will feature bouncy castles and costume competitions as well as sponsored walk.

The event will raise money for the charity which raises funds for children nationwide who suffer from Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida or similar disabilities.

Event organising committee chair, Martin Berry, says the event is in its fifth year and is always well attended.

"The event raises money for a good cause and there are a lot of fun things happening."

On the day there will be best dressed competitions for child, adult, team and school groups.

"The best dressed competition adds flavour to the day. There will be significant spot prizes for the winners of the categories.

Martin says participants can choose whether they want to do the full 10km distance.

"It's a great family fun day. The walk is a 2.5km circuit around Hicks Park and King Edward Park in Hāwera, and doing the full 10km is optional. There is also an optional colour run."

Catering for the event is being supplied by the Rapid Relief team.

All proceeds will go to the Lions Club New Zealand Child Mobility Foundation.

■ Walk for Kids: Sunday October 19 at 11am. Register on site at the Alpine Clubrooms from 10am. Gold coin donation.