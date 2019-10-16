A pantry where you take what you need and give what you can is opening in Stratford.

The pantry is being opened by Community Kai, a group which helps those in need.

Founder of the group Shona Bosson says people kept messaging the Facebook page for Community Kai saying it was needed in Stratford as well.

"I approached a family friend and they said they'd be happy to have the pantry on their property."

Advertisement

Shona says the pantry is there for anyone to use.

She says she will stock the pantry up at the start to get it going, and hopes the Stratford community will support it with donations.

"I'm hoping Stratford will support the pantry and local businesses will come on board and help, even if it's a small donation each week."

Shona says she expects the pantry to be used well.

"When the pantry was started in Hāwera, I thought it would only need to be filled once or twice a week but I noticed it needed to be filled two to three times a day. In the last school holidays I had to fill it 37 times and also hand out 14 food parcels to those who proved they were in need.

"There is a big need for it."

Shona says the pantry being built in Stratford will look identical to the one in Hāwera. It will open by the end of the month, she hopes, and the location will be advertised on Facebook once the pantry is stocked and ready.