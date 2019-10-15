Up to 600 people are expected to run Stratford's pavements on Sunday, October 27 for the Stratford Nexan's Mackays Pharmacy Fun Run/Walk event.

Albie Jane of the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club says the event is in its 38th year.

The course has three distances, making it suitable for all fitness levels.

"From 3km, 5km or 10km the measured course goes through the spectacular Rhododendron Dell and along the streets of Stratford."

Advertisement

Albie says the event, run by the Stratford Runners and Walkers club, is the second of eight in the series.

Every event includes the opportunity of spot prizes and Albie says the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club is proud of the quality of spot prizes in the Stratford event.

"There is nothing under $20. For example, we have a voucher for the Stratford Mountain House for dinner and a bed and breakfast valued at $350. We also have several $100 notes. There is a chance of one in six to get a spot prize.

"We try to get most of our spot prizes in Stratford to support the local businesses."

School-aged competitors have the chance to win $50 for themselves and $200 for their school, Albie says.

The major sponsor of the event is Unichem Mackay's Pharmacy and Albie says the group is grateful for their support.

"Several other local retailers have also supplied spot prizes and we are grateful for each and every one of them."

As well as spot prizes, there are trophies to be won. For the serious participants, there is a chance to compete for a trophy.

Advertisement

There are two up for grabs- one for the first female 10km participant and one for the first male 10km participant to cross the finish line.

There is barbecue food and drinks available from the Stratford Athletics Club.

Entry forms are at Unichem Mackay's Pharmacy on Broadway and people can enter on the day of the event up until 9.30am.

■ The Stratford Nexan's Mackays Pharmacy Fun Run/Walk takes place Sunday, October 27 at 10am.