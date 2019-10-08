A NZ Community Trust grant of over $30,000 to the Taranaki Community Stadium Trust has opened the door for a significant upgrade of TET Stadium and Events Centre in Inglewood.

The grant will help the facility be ready to host the 2020 North Island Colgate Games. The internal and external sound systems will be upgraded, and existing medical rooms converted into office space for the venue and local sporting codes.

Facility & Event Marketing Manager Robyn Towning is delighted with the Trust's successful application to NZCT.

"We have not been successful with previous funding applications, so it is fantastic to have their support on this project."

Robyn says it is important for TET Stadium and Events Centre to be able to host big events like the Colgate Games.

"We have a strong regional presence but events like the Colgate Games provide an opportunity to showcase our facility on a national level. It is an incredible opportunity to support local business in Inglewood and a wonderful experience for our local athletes."

The total cost of the project is $43,000.

The remaining funds will come from Robyn and her team co-hosting an event with the Little Fighters Trust in November called Stadium Showdown.

The TET Stadium and Events Centre is widely used by both young and old in the community.

"We cater for all ages, from our little ones involved in athletics and rugby, through to our families who take part and support the various events held at the venue each year.

"TET Stadium and Events Centre is a community facility and our income for many years has been limited to amateur sport and community events," says Robyn.

"Without support from funders like NZCT we simply wouldn't be able to grow and develop our facility to a level that meets the community's needs and generates the additional revenue needed to be more sustainable.

"I feel that NZCT really supported us through the funding application process - from the initial enquiry through to support at the time of applying. They took the time to ensure we got the application right, which I appreciated."