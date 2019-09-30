SPCA has launched a Snip 'n' Chip campaign, offering discounted desexing and microchipping to cat owners in Hāwera and Eltham.

Running from last Wednesday, the Snip 'n' Chip campaign will allow Hāwera and Eltham residents to desex and microchip their cat or kitten for $10, a fraction of the full cost.

Every month, thousands of animals are brought into SPCA centres nationwide.

Desexing and responsible pet ownership are the only ways to address the cause of unwanted animals being abused and neglected.

"Desexing is one of the best things we can do for animal welfare in New Zealand," says SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen.

"Not only will it help your pets have a happier and healthier life, but desexing ensures they don't unknowingly or unexpectedly reproduce a litter of animals who are at risk of being abused and neglected."

SPCA encourages all cat owners in Hāwera or Eltham with undesexed or unmicrochipped

cats or kittens to take up the offer.

They can purchase a Snip 'n' Chip voucher from their local participating vet. These include Taranaki Vet Centre – Hāwera Clinic and Eltham Veterinary Services.

The offer is only available until bookings run out.

"We are so grateful to our participating vets for being involved in this campaign. They have played a huge part to improve animal welfare in Hāwera and Eltham," says Andrea.

"The aim for our campaigns is to also reach out to those who may not have considered

having their pet desexed, or may not be able to afford it, and provide pet owners who do

not currently have a local vet to get to know one."

To find out more, go to www.spca.nz/hawerasnipnchip