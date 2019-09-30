Judges were faced with some hard decisions in this year's Stratford Business Association Daffodil Day window display competition.

Plenty of shops took the instruction "paint the town yellow" seriously, with windows packed full of cheerful displays.

With three NZME advertising vouchers to be won by the top three businesses, as well as morning-tea shouts for first, second and third place, competition was fierce.

In the end, it was the clever spring-themed display at Central Taranaki Automotive which earned first place, with judges saying they were particularly impressed by the farming theme in the display and clever use of products.

Second place went to the crafty team at Azure Cafe, with judges loving the way the display incorporated the cafe's products into it, as well as the clear level of effort put into the display.

Third place went to Mackays Pharmacy, with windows packed full of bright yellow streamers, flowers and more. Judges praised the use of products in the display as well as full use of the kit provided.

Each of the three businesses won a morning-tea shout, as well as a $400 NZME advertising voucher (1st), $300 NZME advertising voucher (2nd), and $150 NZME advertising voucher (3rd).