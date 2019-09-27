Around 500 people turned out for the School Strike 4 Climate event today , with people of all ages showing their support.

The event started at the Huatoki Plaza, with live music from 17-year-old Ruby Hosking as people got ready.

From babies in backpacks, through to senior citizens using walkers, the event attracted people of all ages and backgrounds.

Eileen Kiffen of Waitara was there, saying while at 76 she wasn't as young as some of the participants, she wanted to show her support.

"I'm here for the planet, for the future, and most importantly for the kids. These kids here. I wanted to thank them for organising this today and giving us a chance to make ourselves heard."

At 76, Eileen Kiffin's students days are far behind her, but she says Climate Change is an issue for all ages.

One of the event's organisers, Troy Ryan (18), had made the trip up from Timaru, where he attends Roncalli College.

"I was at Francis Douglas previously, so had been involved in the last two events here, so decided to come back for this one."

Troy Ryan (18) was one of the organisers of the New Plymouth event, saying it was worth driving up from Timaru to be part of it.

He had made the trip in a car he said, "because New Zealand isn't great for public transport. That is something the councils and government could really invest in, making public transport options more available, to enable people to reduce their private car use".

Ocean (2) and Luca (5) McKenzie were some of the younger protesters at the event.

Dominique Scarf was there with her two children, Ocean (2) and Luca (5). She said Luca would normally be at Oakura School, but she felt attending the strike was more important than a day in a classroom.

"This is incredibly important to us, it is their future, and we need people to wake up and listen to the message being put out here today."

Performer Ruby Hosking (17) said she took the day off from Sacred Heart College to be part of the event.

"This is important. It matters to me, to my friends and to everyone. It's a good cause that I am happy to be able to give my time to."

