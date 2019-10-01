The Stratford Singers will be putting on a show featuring hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The show, Oh, What a Night will include several members presenting solo or small group items as well as items from friends outside the choir.

With a number of costume changes and young dancers, this promises to be a very lively and colourful show.

Peter Copeland is the musical director and although his background is classical and brass, he has enjoyed himself directing this genre.

At the Eltham Town Hall, there will be cabaret seating style on the main floor and theatre seating in the balcony.

There will be nibbles available on the tables at the show and a supper served during intermission.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own beverage for the night.

■ Oh, What a night is on Saturday October 19 at 7pm and Sunday October 20 at 2pm at the Eltham Town Hall. Tickets are $25 plus a booking fee. Tickets from Stratford and Hāwera i-SITE and choir members.