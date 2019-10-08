Team HOPE will be spreading some Christmas cheer with its upcoming fundraiser.

Team HOPE is a charitable trust which helps those facing adversity and living in the Stratford area.

The fundraiser, Christmas Homes for HOPE, will take participants around Stratford to see decorated houses.

Team HOPE liaison officer Hayley Loveridge says they wanted to do something different to their usual fundraisers this year.

"No one has done this in Stratford for a long time. We wanted to do something Christmassy to spread the cheer."

Hayley says each house on the route has been carefully chosen, and each house will have different items for sale as well. Two types of tickets are available.

"People can buy a ticket, and then use the map to navigate themselves around the tour, or they can buy a ticket which includes a guided tour and transport as well as a high tea at InkPot Cafe located in the Mitre-10 building and a goodie bag."

The guided tour tickets are selling fast she says. All proceeds from the event will go to Team HOPE.

Team HOPE is also selling Christmas named wooden baubles and Kiwiana wine charms through its Facebook page.

The Kiwiana wine charms Team HOPE are selling.

Team Hope has its annual golf tournament fundraiser on November 9, with three people per golf team. Register a team at Central Tyres & Automotive. More details are on the Team HOPE Facebook page.

■ The Christmas Homes for Hope event is on Sunday December 1. Tickets are now on sale. $25 for an unguided tour, $50 which includes a high tea at InkPot cafe before the event, a guided tour in mini-vans and a goodie bag.

Tickets at InkPot, RaD Car Hire in Stratford, Central Tyres & Automotive or by contacting Hayley on 027 484 2329. For more information about the Kiwiana wine charms or Christmas named wooden baubles, visit the Team HOPE Facebook page.