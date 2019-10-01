Taranaki Fish & Game staff expect local trout streams to be in good condition for the opening of the new fishing season on Tuesday October 1.

Field Officer Allen Stancliff says that regular freshets over winter and early spring have scoured out accumulated streambed algal growth and ensured streams will be in good order for early season fishing.

"While rain is likely on opening day, a forecast of fine weather will make the first weekend of the season a great time to go fishing.

"With river and stream base-flows currently sitting above their summer levels, conditions will suit the fly fisher using weighted tungsten and gold bead nymphs to get down to the fish."

Allen says spin fishing with toby, rapala and bladed spinners will also take trout in the larger river pools, while bait fishing with creeper, worm or soft baits will be productive in waters where bait is permitted.

Allen says that trout will be actively feeding and "very catch able" after having a break from angling activity over the winter.

"Rivers such as the Waingongoro hold good numbers of brown and rainbow trout and the Patea River will also produce some nice fish. The Waiwhakaiho and Manganui rivers will also be well worth a visit.

"Fishing in Lake Ratapiko and Lake Mangamahoe (fly fishing only) will be worthwhile when river conditions are unsuitable. Opunake Lake is still holding rainbow trout from last year's release."

Allen says this year's first 'Take a Kid Trout Fishing' event will be held at Lake Rotomanu on Saturday October19.

"This event is being run with help from the Inglewood Rod, Gun and Recreation Club. Children will be able to fish for 250 good-sized rainbow trout."

Allen says to reduce waiting times, anglers are asked to book a 15-minute time slot.

"They can do this by visiting or phoning the Taranaki Hunting & Fishing store in Ocean View Parade, Moturoa, New Plymouth."

He said 250 two-year-old rainbow trout will be released into Opunake Lake and members of the Opunake Surf casting and Angling Club will be on hand to advise budding anglers on what gear to use on the day.

The final kids' trout fishing day will be held on Saturday December 14 at the Scout Den pool in Stratford's King Edward Park.

Taranaki Fish & Game is running an angler diary scheme to collect information on river and lake fisheries in the region. Anglers who are keen to participate can contact Fish & Game at Taranaki@fishandgame.org.nz

Licences for the 2019/2020 fishing season are available either online, through the Fish & Game website or at your local fishing store. Licences are free to children under 12 on October 1 2019.

Please check, clean and dry any clothing, equipment and fishing gear before moving between waterways to help prevent the spread of didymo, lake snow and other freshwater pests.

For more information go to:

www.mpi.govt.nz/travel-and-recreation/outdoor-activities/check-clean-dry/