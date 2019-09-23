Pamela and Brian Darth of Brian Darth Funeral Services answer questions on funerals in this monthly column.

Embalming is not a requirement by law in New Zealand. When making this decision either for yourself or for your loved one then there are things you might like to consider.

If you choose to not be embalmed, there is a limited timeframe in which to hold the funeral service and/or have viewings. However, if you are wanting to have viewings or your loved one is going home then we strongly recommend that your loved one should be embalmed so as to preserve the body prior to burial or cremation.

If you are wanting a longer period of time between the passing of your loved one and the funeral service but are conscious of the chemicals used, Brian Darth funeral services offer an embalming service that is chemical free, for instance, we embalm with tee tree oil. If this is of interest, it isn't a problem. Let us know when we first make contact and as we would further explain the process with you.

I often get asked, what exactly is the reason for embalming. There are three reasons for embalming - preservation of the physical body after death, enhance the physical appearance of your loved one and sanitisation.

Whether or not an embalming is requested, we will always wash your loved one, shave them if needed, do their hair and makeup, clean their nails and dress them with the clothes provided to us by the family.

If you are ever unsure about embalming, the chemicals we use, or, simply want to know more so you can make a more informed decision, then please call us to make a time to come down to our funeral home on Nash Road and discuss further.

At Brian Darth Funeral Services we believe in letting every family make their own decisions. Our role is to be facilitators of your wishes, however we do understand that to make decisions you first need all the information possible.