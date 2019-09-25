The New Zealand Paralympic team is being celebrated in Taranaki later this week.

The team will be in New Plymouth for a community event on September 26, and for a further two days for the Para Sport Pop Up.

The Para Sport Pop Up initiative is travelling around New Zealand in the lead-up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, telling New Zealand's 50-year Paralympic history, increasing awareness of Para sport and influencing community perceptions of disabled people.

While it is a free event, donations to help support the New Zealand Paralympic team going to Tokyo in 2020 would be appreciated.

There will be different 'have a go' Para sport activities including:

- Vertical jump test challenge to try and jump as high as a Paralympian.

- Handcycle challenge.

- Give wheelchair basketball a go.

- Blind football virtual reality experience.

- Get a photo with Someity the Tokyo 2020 mascot.

- Learn more about Para sport.

- Meet with Paralympians, Para athletes or local Para sport stakeholders.

- Leave messages of support for the NZ Paralympic Team.

- If all the 'have a go' challenges have been completed, participants can enter a draw to win wireless headphones from Harvey Norman.

■ The Para Sport Pop Up is at Puke Ariki Landing, opposite the i-Site centre in New Plymouth from 10am-4pm on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 September. Free entry.