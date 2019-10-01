Hāwera High School is holding its centennial at Labour weekend this year. Below are profiles of two previous Hāwera High School students, Ian Stockwell and Adam Goodwin.

Ian Stockwell: Retired from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

Years at Hāwera High School:

From the late 1950s to 1963.

Achievements since high school:

In 1969 I started work in the department of Industries and Commerce, the first of 42 years in the public service.

I spent 20 years overseas as New Zealand Government Trade Commissioner in Canada, Fiji, Thailand, India and Singapore.

There were many highlights such as being the first New Zealand Government official to visit Vietnam after the 1975 fall of Saigon, organising and being a member of the first New Zealand Trade mission to Vietnam and Cambodia and arranging with my staff in New Delhi the first CEO mission to India.

I also worked in overseas markets with our staff for many New Zealand companies and organisations.

The last five years before retirement from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise was spent mainly as part of the team responsible for the overseas promotion of New Zealand's

education and training services.

Adam Goodwin: Software Engineer for Renault F1 Team

Years at Hāwera High School:

2005 - 2009

Achievements since High School:

I studied Computer Engineering at Canterbury University for four years, then worked as a Software Developer at Emendo/McKesson in Christchurch for a couple more years, before moving to the UK to work as a Software Engineer for Renault F1 Team in 2017.

What are you most proud of?:

At the moment that would have to be working for Renault in F1, but hopefully there's a lot more to come as we try to move up in the championship each season.