Fashion and fun will be served up with a side of fundraising at an upcoming fashion night at Ballentynes Fashion Central in New Plymouth.

Judy Drummond and Christine Taylor are Stratford area trustees on the Taranaki Hospice board and along with Raewyn McDonald have organised a fundraising fashion show at the popular New Plymouth fashion store, Ballentynes.

"It's the sort of shop that everyone can find something they like in," says Judy.

"Whatever your budget, whatever your taste, they have such a good range of quality items, from shoes and bags to dresses or coats."

Advertisement

People buying tickets to the fashion show will find the items in store particularly appealing to the budget as each ticket comes with a random discount voucher for the store.

Judy and Christine are confident the night will be a success. Last year's fashion fundraiser at Ballentynes raised $1220 for Hospice Taranaki.

"It's something people enjoy supporting, because you get a great night out, a look at some beautiful fashion, plus there are spot prizes on the night, nibbles and drinks and the chance to spend the evening with your friends and have fun."

Tickets are limited and all proceeds from the night go to Hospice Taranaki.

Taranaki Hospice CEO, Paul Lamb, says fundraising events such as this one help Hospice Taranaki greatly.

"Our strength for the work we do is through our community connections and support from fundraisers like this event. This support is vital for us to maintain our services and to assist the work our central Taranaki palliative care nurses do in patients homes, and to keep our equipment updated for best practice care. We appreciate all the work these three ladies have done to make this a successful event."

To purchase tickets, or to find out more, call Christine on 06 765 7658 or Judy Drummond on 06 765 6652.