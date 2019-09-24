Bernice Mitchell of Citizen's Advice Bureau says they receive many questions from clients who have started a new job and are unsure of their rights and obligations when it comes to being safe in the workplace.

"Actually it is the responsibility of everyone in the workplace.

"We recently had a client who had aggravated an old injury while lifting heavy

products at her new job. She was afraid to report it or seek help as she was

afraid she'd lose her job."

Bernice says no matter what industry or location you work in you, your work colleagues and employer all have heath and safety responsibilities.

"As a worker, your rights include the right to receive the training and support necessary so that you can do your job safely, the right to any appropriate protective equipment, and the right to stop work if you believe it is unsafe or unhealthy to continue.

"If you work in a high-risk industry or in a workplace with 20 or more workers, you can request a health and safety representative and your employer has to appoint one.

Bernice says that workers also have responsibilities.

"You have to take reasonable care of your own health and safety and ensure that you don't cause harm to others at work, and comply with the health and safety policies and procedures at work."

Bernice says that employers must have health and safety policies in place that deal with likely safety risks, and ensure that workers get appropriate safety training.

"Whether the hazard is to do with heavy machinery, large animals, chemical fumes or highly stressful work conditions – the employer needs to check what the risk are and have procedures in place to mitigate those risks.

"If there an accident does occur the employer must notify WorkSafe. If you think there is an issue with safety in your workplace, you can tell your health and safety representative or your employer. If nothing seems to be done about your concerns you can talk to the health and safety representative or your Union representative.

"WorkSafe can get involved if you and the employer are not able to resolve the issue."

Citizens Advice Bureau is an independent community organisation offering a free, confidential and independent service of information, assistance and referral from 83 locations stretching from Northland to Invercargill. Last year volunteers received around 500,000 enquiries on issues ranging from electricity, immigration, housing and employment to consumer rights, health and family.

The Citizen's Advice Bureau in Stratford is currently looking for new volunteers. Computer skills required. Application forms are available at the Bureau.

The Citizen's Advice Bureau in Stratford is open Tuesday to Friday 10am-1pm. To contact the bureau, ring 06 765 5250 or the toll free number 0800 367 222. Email: centraltaranaki@cab.org.nz