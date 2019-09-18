The family of missing Stratford man, Michael Tippett, are asking for help in searching for him.

Michael was last seen around midday on Thursday, September 12 in the Cardiff area.

A search operation is being planned for this weekend, and Michael's wife, Safphire, is asking for people to let her know if they can help in the search.

"Once we have an idea of how many people can help, the organisers of the search can make a plan and determine how much area we can cover."

She, their children and the rest of Michael's family just want him home, she says.

"It's been a week now, the children are missing their Dad and we all just want Michael home safe. If anyone can help, please, let me know and come along this weekend to help find Michael."

A police spokesperson says Michael (39) was last seen wearing green farm overall, grey gumboots and a black-and-white checked shirt.

If you can help with the search, please let Safphire know via her Facebook page: www.facebook.com/safphire.quintus

Alternatively, call the Stratford Press - 06 969 4024 and leave your name and contact details and which days of the weekend you would be available.