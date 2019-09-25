A mini-market is helping local businesses run by women.

The market, featuring stalls run by local community businesses is being held in Matapu in October.

Jessica Frandsen, owner of Naturally Chic Taranaki, is organising the event, with the help of Melanie Christensen, an independent Scentsy director.

"I know what it's like starting out and how it is awesome to get awareness for your business."

Jessica says when she was younger she lived in Matapu and has also run a pop-up shop there.

"The Matapu Hall is a cool venue so I have decided to hold the mini-market there."

Jessica says her business sells organic clothing for women made out of bamboo and organic fabrics.

"I started the business four years ago as I wanted to create something I could do from home. I was interested in organic skincare and make-up which lead to me being interested in organic clothing. I thought it might be something of interest for the community."

Jessica says there will be a variety of things on sale at the mini-market, with each stall selling something different.

"There will be make-up, skin care products, driftwood, plants, jewellery, Tupperware and natural body care products.

"Each stall will be selling different products with no two stalls selling the same product. It helps to make the mini-market unique."

There will also be a gold coin raffle.

"Each business has contributed something to the raffle. The proceeds from the raffle are going to Matapu School," Jessica says.

"Some of the businesses haven't done a market before so I am excited for them. This is an opportunity for the businesses to experience a mini-market before they try a bigger market."

"This is a good opportunity for the businesses to get awareness. It helps the women out and offers something for the community."

■ The mini-market is at the Matapu Hall on October 12 10.30am-2.30pm. Cash only. If you would like to have a stall, contact Jessica on 027 467 9959 .