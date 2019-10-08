Members of the Mangatoki Women's Institute have agreed money will be donated for a wall plaque at Hospice Taranaki.

The institute also received a certificate for sponsoring a wild duck at Rotokare Scenic Reserve.

Last month, some members handed in home baking for the Eltham Daffodil Day cake stall.

Member Lucy Moger delivered home baking to the Elizabeth R rest home in July.

In September members donated items to the Eltham food bank.

Advertisement

At the September meeting, Keven Bromwell spoke about the products he and his wife Marilyn offer through their business, Mobility and More in Hāwera.

Competition results from August 7:

Flower: 1st Barb Waite, 2nd Sandra Scherrer, 3rd Lucy Moger.

Shrub: 1st Bev Marx, 2nd Helen Whyte, 3rd Lucy Moger.

Raffle: Robyn Roberts

Competition results (September 4):

Flower: 1st Maree Kemp, 2nd Bev Marx, 3rd Denise Carter.

Shrub: 1st Lucy Moger, 2nd Cathy White, 3rd Bev Marx.

Raffle: Maree Kemp.