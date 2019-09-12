Yarrows Taranaki Bulls head coach Willie Rickards is striving for accuracy in Saturday afternoon's Mitre 10 Cup championship match against Bay of Plenty at Yarrow Stadium.

Last weekend, the Bulls struggled to capitalise on crucial opportunities in the Ranfurly Shield match against Otago and cannot afford to be complacent against Bay of Plenty, Rickards said.

"The focus this week has been around accuracy and working off those key learnings from last week. Bay of Plenty has started strongly in the competition and we need to make improvements to be put in a really strong position in the game."

Bay of Plenty has the same win-loss record as Taranaki and Rickards said they are a

promising side in the championship.

Advertisement

Along with accuracy, Rickards is also looking for consistency and has made two changes to the starting XV for the third home game of the season.

Flanker Lachlan Boshier injured his shoulder on Sunday and Tom Florence has been

promoted off the bench to the run on XV.

Sean Wainui, who was pushed out to the wing last weekend, has been replaced by

Taranaki's most capped player in the squad, Jackson Ormond.

The remaining starting lineup remains unchanged with plenty of threat throughout the side.

On the bench, Regan Verney has recovered from a hamstring injury, sustained in the first home game against Northland and locks Tupou Vaa'i and Leighton Price return to the side but are both bracketed.

The Port Taranaki Whio women's side will host Tasman at 12.05pm in the Farah Palmer Cup at Yarrow Stadium.

Taranaki lost to Otago in their opening match last weekend, while Tasman lost to North Harbour.

It is also Old Timers Day and both the Whio and Bulls will be wearing their club socks. Yarrows Taranaki Bulls side to face Bay of Plenty, Saturday, September 14, Yarrow Stadium, 2.35pm

Advertisement

1. Chris Gawler (16 caps)

2. Ricky Riccitelli (22)

3. Donald Brighouse (4)

4. Jesse Parete (12)

5. Mitch Brown (c) (32)

6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis (4)

7. Tom Florence (13)

8. Pita-Gus Sowakula (19)

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (37)

10. Stephen Perofeta (27)

11. Jackson Ormond (61)

12. Daniel Waite (12)

13. Teihorangi Walden (15)

14. Waisake Naholo (39)

15. Jayson Potroz (8)

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater (3)

17. Jared Proffit (27)

18. Kyle Stewart (10)

19. Leighton Price (28)

20. Kaylum Boshier (6)

21. Lisati Milo-Harris (3)

22. Regan Verney (3)

23. Matty McKenzie (2)

Unavailable for selection: Reuben O'Neill (ankle), Lachlan Boshier (shoulder), Tupou Vaa'i (leg), Kini Naholo (hamstring), Lukas Halls (knee), Sean Wainui and Brayton Northcott-Hill

(shoulder).

Unavailable for the season: Manasa Mataele (knee) and Fin Hoeata (shoulder).

Stat Chart:

Played: 44, 1925-2018.

Taranaki wins: 27, Bay of Plenty wins: 17

Last match: Bay of Plenty 30 Taranaki 10 in Rotorua 18.08.2018 (M10C)

Last Taranaki win: Taranaki 29 Bay of Plenty 7 in New Plymouth 15.07.2017 (M10C)

Highest score Taranaki: 58 in New Plymouth 28.08.2004 (NPC)

Highest score Bay of Plenty: 51 in New Plymouth 25.07.1987 (NPC)

Biggest differential: Taranaki by 44 (58-14) in New Plymouth 28.08.2004 (NPC)

Results:

Week 1: v Counties Manukau W 34-29

Week 2: v Manawatu W 13-10

Week 3: v Northland W 52-19

Week 4: v Tasman L 28-18

Week 5: v Otago L 35-27 (RS)

Week 6: v Bay of Plenty