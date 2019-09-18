The Coastal Adult Riding Club held their last day of the dressage series on September 8.

This year, there was a mixture of older and more experienced horses and younger newcomers.

The judges for the day were Helen Thomson from Tariki and Nicola Turnbull from New Plymouth.



Results:

NZ Riding Club test 1B: First: Nikki Spedding 69.5 per cent (Rata Mill Mac), Second: Kay Bloomfield 67 per cent (Tigger), Third: Kath Lambourn 65 per cent (Millenium Lady), Fourth: Shannon Coull 59.5 per cent (Moonstruck).

NZPCA test BG4: First: Sherleena Budd 73.3 per cent (D J), Second: Kay Bloomfield 65.8 per cent (Tigger), Third: Shannon Coull 65.8 per cent (Miss Mozzie), Fourth: Nikki Spedding 65 per cent (Rata Mill Mac).

NZPCA test J 10: First: Sherleena Budd 71 per cent (D J), Second: Shannon Coull 65 per cent (Miss Mozzie), Third: Sonya Williams 62 per cent (Boy Racer).

NZ Riding Club test 2B: First: Catherine Robb 70.8 per cent (After Six), Second: Leigh Duffy 66.9 per cent (Maverick), Third: Emily Perrin 66.2 per cent (Ruby), Fourth: Christine Taylor 61.5 per cent (Sam).

NZ Riding Club test 2C: First: Leigh Duffy 65.4 per cent (Maverick), Second: Emily Perrin 65 per cent (Ruby), Third: Lydia Williams 60.04 per cent (Tad Cruzee).

NZ Riding Club test 3 A: First: Melanie Smith 69.2 per cent (Arum Park Coco), Second: Catherine Robb 65 per cent (Doc Hudson).

NZ Riding Club test 4B: First: Melanie Smith 64 per cent (Arum Park Coco).

Coastal Club Dressage Series trophies:

Introductory: Kay Bloomfield (Tigger)

Training: Sherleena Budd (D J)

Preliminary: Emily Perrin (Ruby)

Novice: Melanie Smith (Arum Park Coco)