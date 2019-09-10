As far as chapel services go, last Friday's one at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls was a little bit noisier than most.

Azaelea Carse and her pet cockatoo George.

A special chapel service was held at the school for students and their pets and was well attended by a wide variety of animals.

Noah could have almost filled an ark with the mix of guinea pigs, dogs, lorikeets, cockatoos and cats in attendance.

Tylah Alders brought her pet pug, Ginger, to the service.

School chaplain reverend Annie Baigent-Ritchie said pets were a blessing, and often supported people through hard times.

Students were invited to bring their pets up to be blessed and to share stories of the ways in which their animals gave them comfort.

Anastasia Perry and her pet, Miley the guinea pig.

Before the end of the service, students sang Katy Perry's Roar, accompanied by some of the more tuneful animals present!