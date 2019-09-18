Hāwera High School is holding its centennial on Labour weekend in October this year. Below are profiles of two previous Hawera High School students, Ross Miller and MacLean Fraser.

Ross Miller: Serves on the benefits review committee and alcohol regulatory and licensing authority

Years at high school:

1958-1960

Achievements since high school:

I was commissioned into the NZ Army where I served 21 years including tours in Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore including a period attached to the Malaysian Army. On leaving the military I fashioned a second career as a CEO in local government before ending up at King's College in Auckland retiring (at least I thought) in 2002.

In 2003 the Government appointed me to serve on the Benefits Review Committee which is the second tier appellant authority for anyone querying a decision regarding benefit payments while in 2012 I was appointed as one of the four members of the Alcohol Regulatory & Licensing Authority. I continue to serve on those two bodies. I also chair a trust which provides financial assistance to the children and grandchildren of NZ Vietnam veterans to help them realise their dreams.

MacLean Fraser: Chef

Years at high school:

1996-2000

Achievements since high school:

I completed my Bachelor's degree in Classical Studies at Victoria University then did my cookery training at Massey University in Wellington. I have worked as a chef in four countries, have won Chef of the Capital and Chef of the Year cooking competitions and I am a member of the NZ Chefs National Team.

I am a World Chefs certified judge and write recipes for NZ Guns & Hunting Magazine. I have worked as an executive chef at a 5 star hotel in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and at a private island resort in the Maldives and am Executive Chef at the 5 star Bolton Hotel in Wellington. I am married with two children, a boy and a girl aged 5 and 9.