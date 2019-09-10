Tickets for Stratford District Youth Council event A Scary Night: Carnival are now on sale.

Peter Boyd, Stratford District Council community development officer, says ticket holders are in for a creepy and spooky experience.

"This is a great event for anyone who loves something a little out of the ordinary or being scared."

The event took place for the first time last year and was a sell-out, and Peter says this year it is even scarier than before. A new backstory has been written, giving the creepy cast plenty to draw on as they set out to scare participants senseless.

"The event is an immersive theatre style experience that takes you into the nightmare that is the crazy circus ringleader and his village of creepy carnival characters. It's all designed to get your heart pumping and leave you looking over your shoulder at every turn."

The fear factor is such it has been given an R16 rating by the organisers.

Peter says ID will need to be provided by participants on the night or they will be refused entry.

"If there is no ID, there is no entry. The event is also not suitable for pregnant women, people with limited mobility (ie. wheelchair), heart problems, epilepsy or other medical conditions. Intoxicated or drug induced people will be refused entry."



■ WIN: The Stratford Press has two double passes to give away to A Scary Night: Carnival. Winners will need to meet all entry requirements as listed and be able to provide proof of age.

To be in to win: email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with your name and contact details. Please put scary night in the subject line of your email. Alternatively give us a call on 06 969 4024 and leave your details. Entries close at noon, Wednesday, September 18 and the winners will be contacted that afternoon.

General admission is $25 and student ID is $15. Tickets can be purchased from the Stratford i-SITE or http://ascarynightcarnival.eventbrite.co.nz.